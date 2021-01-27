First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

FEI stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.79.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

