First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.81

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.81 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

