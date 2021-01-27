First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

