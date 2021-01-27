First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.