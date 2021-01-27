Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 39,120 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$16.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

