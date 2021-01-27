Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.