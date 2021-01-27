Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Flagstar Bancorp traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 5214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

FBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

