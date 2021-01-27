FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $603.81 Million

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $603.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $698.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,552,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded down $15.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,331. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

