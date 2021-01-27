FLETA (FLETA) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $489,789.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,815,432 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

