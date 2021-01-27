Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Danske raised Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE FLNG opened at $8.55 on Monday. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

