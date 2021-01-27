Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

FLXN opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $609.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

