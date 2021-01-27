FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. FLO has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $31,074.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

