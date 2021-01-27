Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

