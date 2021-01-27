Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.