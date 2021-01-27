Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Cowen

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price raised by Cowen from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

