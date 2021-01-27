F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Trading Down 2.9%

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.05. Approximately 267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16.

F&M Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp, through its subsidiary, operates a community bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mobile banking services; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans and installment plans, including cars, boats, motorcycles, RV's, and motor homes, as well as consumer real estate loans, including 1st and 2nd mortgages and home equity lines of credit for the purpose of purchasing, refinancing, or improving consumer real estate.

