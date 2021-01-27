Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $19.35. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 2,039 shares.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

