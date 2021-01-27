FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 7.2%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 529,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 458,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get FormFactor alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.