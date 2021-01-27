Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOJCY. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

