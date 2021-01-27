Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,054,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 726,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

