Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FRLN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 3rd. Freeline Therapeutics had issued 8,823,529 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Freeline Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.