Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $537.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.40. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

