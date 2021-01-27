Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

