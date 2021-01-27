Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

