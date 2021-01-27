Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

FRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $177.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 35,523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

