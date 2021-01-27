FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CEO Jason Few Purchases 11,000 Shares

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FCEL opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.