Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.50

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 13613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

