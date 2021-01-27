Fullen Financial Group Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

IWB traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $214.85. 24,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,379. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $219.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

