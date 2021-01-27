Fullen Financial Group Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 521,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$30.70 during trading on Wednesday. 7,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

