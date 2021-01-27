Fullen Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after buying an additional 900,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,102,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.