Fullen Financial Group Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fullen Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.70. 45,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,934. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

