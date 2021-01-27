FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.87.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

