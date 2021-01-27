FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lear by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lear by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Lear by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.