FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aperam in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.