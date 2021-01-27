FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $34.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.67 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.