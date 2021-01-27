FY2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Increased by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Scotiabank increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Celanese stock opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

