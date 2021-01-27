FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of -712.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

