FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 346.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 343.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

