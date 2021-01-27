FY2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:LPX opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $42.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

