FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.