FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mercury Systems, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.57 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.