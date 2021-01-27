FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Issued By Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.41.

BIR stock opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

