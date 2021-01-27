FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of BOOT opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

