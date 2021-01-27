FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

PSA opened at $227.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

