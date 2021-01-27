FY2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

