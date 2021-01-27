FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Siltronic AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $172.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.