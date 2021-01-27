FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,208,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,048,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 487,825 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,434.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 414,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,687 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

