FY2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Reduced by Analyst

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.54 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.