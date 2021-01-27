G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.60

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 266.60 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 956730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.50 ($3.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.44.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

