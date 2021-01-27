Gala (GALA) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $76,036.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00295626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

